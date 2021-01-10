Gas Market Capitalization Hits $19.11 Million (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Over the last seven days, Gas has traded 21.5% higher against the dollar. Gas has a total market cap of $19.11 million and approximately $11.81 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gas token can now be bought for approximately $1.89 or 0.00005092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00024100 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00110988 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00065458 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.42 or 0.00241320 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00061334 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,974.35 or 0.86291390 BTC.

Gas Profile

Gas launched on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. The official website for Gas is neo.org . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Gas

Gas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

