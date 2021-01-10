GCN Coin (GCN) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $22.00

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 10th. One GCN Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including $51.55, $50.98, $20.33 and $24.68. GCN Coin has a total market cap of $53,423.44 and $22.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GCN Coin has traded down 23.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GCN Coin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.90 or 0.00442725 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003439 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 53.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000181 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000203 BTC.

GCN Coin Profile

GCN Coin (CRYPTO:GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 25th, 2014. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com . GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

GCN Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.68, $5.60, $33.94, $13.77, $7.50, $50.98, $20.33, $18.94, $10.39, $51.55, $32.15 and $24.43. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GCN Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GCN Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GCN Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.