Geeq Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.59 Million (GEEQ)

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 10th. In the last week, Geeq has traded 43.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Geeq has a market capitalization of $4.59 million and $294,600.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Geeq token can now be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00001550 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00023917 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.65 or 0.00109846 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $247.39 or 0.00637135 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00065338 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.00230426 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,725.86 or 0.89433995 BTC.

Geeq Profile

Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,622,222 tokens. The official message board for Geeq is geeq.io/category/news . The official website for Geeq is geeq.io

Buying and Selling Geeq

Geeq can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Geeq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Geeq using one of the exchanges listed above.

