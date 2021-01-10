Gemini Dollar Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $8.03 Million (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 10th. Gemini Dollar has a market cap of $15.97 million and $8.03 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gemini Dollar token can currently be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00002632 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, DEx.top, The Rock Trading and Bibox. In the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded 1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002672 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00023901 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00111012 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $240.88 or 0.00644100 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.00239246 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00058294 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00013531 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Profile

Gemini Dollar was first traded on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 16,223,208 tokens. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom . Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar . Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, HitBTC, The Rock Trading and DEx.top. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

