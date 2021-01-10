Gems Price Down 3.2% This Week (GEM)

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 10th. During the last week, Gems has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. One Gems token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gems has a market cap of $206,558.14 and $33,967.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gems alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00042951 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004995 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,634.34 or 0.04229364 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00036174 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $123.50 or 0.00319599 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00014386 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Gems

Gems (CRYPTO:GEM) is a token. Its launch date was January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,198,291,896 tokens. Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . The official website for Gems is gems.org . The official message board for Gems is blog.gems.org . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol

Buying and Selling Gems

Gems can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gems should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gems using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gems and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.