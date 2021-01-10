General Attention Currency Market Capitalization Reaches $1.21 Million (XAC)

General Attention Currency (CURRENCY:XAC) traded down 90.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. General Attention Currency has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $7.00 worth of General Attention Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, General Attention Currency has traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One General Attention Currency token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000330 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Livecoin, Fatbtc and STEX.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002725 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00024402 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00112308 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $240.42 or 0.00655637 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.51 or 0.00244087 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00059890 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00013614 BTC.

General Attention Currency Profile

General Attention Currency’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. General Attention Currency’s official Twitter account is @amark_io . The official website for General Attention Currency is amark.io . The Reddit community for General Attention Currency is /r/amark . General Attention Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@amark_io

General Attention Currency Token Trading

General Attention Currency can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Fatbtc, Livecoin and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as General Attention Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire General Attention Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy General Attention Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

