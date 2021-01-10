Genesis Vision Trading 54.4% Higher Over Last Week (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 10th. One Genesis Vision token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.36 or 0.00006302 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Genesis Vision has traded 54.4% higher against the US dollar. Genesis Vision has a market cap of $10.44 million and $1.03 million worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Genesis Vision alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00042649 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005162 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00037109 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $121.54 or 0.00324847 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,442.64 or 0.03855661 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00013954 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00014556 BTC.

Genesis Vision Token Profile

GVT is a token. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Genesis Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genesis Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.