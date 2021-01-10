GenesisX Trading 17.3% Higher Over Last Week (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 10th. One GenesisX coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, GenesisX has traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. GenesisX has a total market capitalization of $26,526.84 and approximately $47.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001268 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Bettex Coin (BTXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000023 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GenesisX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2018. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,088,029 coins. The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GenesisX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

