Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $285.45 Million

Brokerages forecast that Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) will report $285.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Genmab A/S’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $302.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $263.63 million. Genmab A/S reported sales of $438.89 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will report full year sales of $1.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Genmab A/S.
Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 50.99% and a return on equity of 34.40%. The company had revenue of $273.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.86 million.
Shares of NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $41.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.69. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $16.24 and a 52-week high of $42.50.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 477.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 70.5% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 852.6% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 22.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the third quarter valued at $112,000. 5.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Genmab A/S Company Profile
Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).
