Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $285.45 Million

Brokerages forecast that Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) will report $285.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Genmab A/S’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $302.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $263.63 million. Genmab A/S reported sales of $438.89 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will report full year sales of $1.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Genmab A/S.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 50.99% and a return on equity of 34.40%. The company had revenue of $273.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.86 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on GMAB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Genmab A/S from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Genmab A/S from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Genmab A/S from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Genmab A/S from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $41.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.69. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $16.24 and a 52-week high of $42.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 477.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 70.5% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 852.6% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 22.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the third quarter valued at $112,000. 5.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

