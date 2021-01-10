GeoCoin (GEO) Price Hits $0.21 on Exchanges

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One GeoCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000556 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GeoCoin has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. GeoCoin has a market capitalization of $661,200.10 and $4,254.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.12 or 0.00449549 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,210.57 or 0.99500345 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00015390 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003568 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00016592 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 62.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002082 BTC.

GeoCoin Profile

GeoCoin (CRYPTO:GEO) is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash

GeoCoin Token Trading

GeoCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

