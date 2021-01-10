GeoCoin (GEO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4,254.00

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. During the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. One GeoCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000556 BTC on exchanges. GeoCoin has a market cap of $661,200.10 and $4,254.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $168.12 or 0.00449549 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,210.57 or 0.99500345 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00015390 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003568 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00016592 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 62.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002082 BTC.

About GeoCoin

GeoCoin is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash

GeoCoin Token Trading

GeoCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

