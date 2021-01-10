GeoDB (GEO) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.40 Million

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. GeoDB has a total market cap of $3.40 million and approximately $135,030.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GeoDB has traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. One GeoDB token can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000619 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00043405 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004940 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 53.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,768.12 or 0.04426402 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.76 or 0.00309817 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00033643 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00013159 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

GeoDB Profile

GEO is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,738,758 tokens. The official message board for GeoDB is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock . GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GeoDB is www.geodb.com

GeoDB Token Trading

GeoDB can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoDB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeoDB using one of the exchanges listed above.

