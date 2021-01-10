GeoDB Trading Up 24.7% Over Last Week (GEO)

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 10th. GeoDB has a market capitalization of $3.35 million and approximately $149,132.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GeoDB has traded 24.7% higher against the dollar. One GeoDB token can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000661 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GeoDB alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00041901 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005046 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00035569 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.43 or 0.00318429 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,395.05 or 0.03782892 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00013961 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00014803 BTC.

GeoDB Profile

GEO is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,738,758 tokens. GeoDB’s official message board is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock . GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GeoDB is www.geodb.com

Buying and Selling GeoDB

GeoDB can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoDB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeoDB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GeoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeoDB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.