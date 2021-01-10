Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GTY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Getty Realty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Getty Realty by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the third quarter valued at $431,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Getty Realty by 7.1% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 27,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Getty Realty by 2.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GTY opened at $26.95 on Friday. Getty Realty has a 52 week low of $16.36 and a 52 week high of $32.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.37.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.17). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 33.71%. The firm had revenue of $37.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.34 million. Research analysts anticipate that Getty Realty will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. This is a boost from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 90.70%.

