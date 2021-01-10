GHOST Hits 1-Day Volume of $102,227.00 (GHOST)

GHOST (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. GHOST has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and $102,227.00 worth of GHOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GHOST token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0700 or 0.00000175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GHOST has traded 24.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002506 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00023934 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.51 or 0.00108938 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $258.81 or 0.00647922 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $92.70 or 0.00232067 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00055999 BTC.

GHOST Token Profile

GHOST’s total supply is 14,561,770 tokens. GHOST’s official website is www.ghostbymcafee.com

GHOST Token Trading

GHOST can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GHOST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GHOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

