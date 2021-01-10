GHOSTPRISM (GHOST) One Day Trading Volume Hits $85,965.00

GHOSTPRISM (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One GHOSTPRISM coin can now be bought for about $6.39 or 0.00017076 BTC on popular exchanges. GHOSTPRISM has a total market capitalization of $21.89 million and $85,965.00 worth of GHOSTPRISM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GHOSTPRISM has traded up 13% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GHOSTPRISM alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002672 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00023901 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00111012 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $240.88 or 0.00644100 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.00239246 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00058294 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00013531 BTC.

About GHOSTPRISM

GHOSTPRISM’s total supply is 3,427,290 coins. GHOSTPRISM’s official website is ghostxprism.com

GHOSTPRISM Coin Trading

GHOSTPRISM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOSTPRISM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GHOSTPRISM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GHOSTPRISM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GHOSTPRISM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GHOSTPRISM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.