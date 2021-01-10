Global Ship Lease, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.17 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:GSL)

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) – Investment analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Global Ship Lease in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the shipping company will post earnings of $2.17 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.84. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Global Ship Lease’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Global Ship Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Shares of NYSE GSL opened at $13.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.63 and a 200-day moving average of $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Global Ship Lease has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $13.65.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $70.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.25 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 13.66%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSL. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease in the third quarter valued at $36,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 35.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Finally, Nokomis Capital L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 18.7% during the third quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 1,228,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,474,000 after purchasing an additional 193,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.28% of the company’s stock.

