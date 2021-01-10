Global Social Chain (GSC) Trading 12.3% Higher Over Last Week

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 10th. One Global Social Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including Indodax, HADAX, Rfinex and OKEx. Global Social Chain has a total market capitalization of $1.93 million and $224,196.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00023850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.39 or 0.00109131 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $253.48 or 0.00637568 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.68 or 0.00233123 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00055337 BTC.

Global Social Chain Token Profile

Global Social Chain was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 574,759,140 tokens. Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Global Social Chain Token Trading

Global Social Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, OKEx, Rfinex and HADAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Social Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Global Social Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

