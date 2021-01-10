GlobalBoost-Y Price Hits $0.0540 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. GlobalBoost-Y has a market cap of $968,872.81 and approximately $26,894.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0540 or 0.00000137 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 18.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GlobalBoost-Y alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,409.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,306.10 or 0.03314205 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $172.79 or 0.00438447 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $596.48 or 0.01513544 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $173.42 or 0.00440046 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $92.25 or 0.00234073 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00021891 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00008811 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (CRYPTO:BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GlobalBoost-Y Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GlobalBoost-Y and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.