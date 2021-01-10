Gnosis (GNO) Trading 70.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 10th. Gnosis has a total market capitalization of $181.89 million and $834,594.00 worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gnosis has traded up 70.6% against the US dollar. One Gnosis token can now be purchased for $120.89 or 0.00305279 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00043057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004944 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 50.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,740.14 or 0.04394268 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.33 or 0.00306397 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00033281 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00013302 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

GNO is a token. It launched on April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,504,589 tokens. The official message board for Gnosis is medium.com/gnosis-pm . The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.io

