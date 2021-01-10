GoHelpFund (HELP) Market Cap Achieves $17,399.83

GoHelpFund (CURRENCY:HELP) traded down 12% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 10th. GoHelpFund has a total market cap of $17,399.83 and $9,573.00 worth of GoHelpFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GoHelpFund has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. One GoHelpFund token can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GoHelpFund alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00022675 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00111883 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00065085 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.51 or 0.00249950 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00061617 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,604.77 or 0.85463181 BTC.

GoHelpFund Profile

GoHelpFund’s total supply is 23,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,147,167 tokens. The official message board for GoHelpFund is blog.gohelpfund.com . The Reddit community for GoHelpFund is /r/gohelpfund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoHelpFund’s official Twitter account is @GoHelpFund_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoHelpFund’s official website is gohelpfund.com

GoHelpFund Token Trading

GoHelpFund can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoHelpFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoHelpFund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoHelpFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoHelpFund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoHelpFund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.