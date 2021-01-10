GoHelpFund Price Up 18.9% Over Last Week (HELP)

GoHelpFund (CURRENCY:HELP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. GoHelpFund has a market capitalization of $19,262.81 and $10,054.00 worth of GoHelpFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GoHelpFund has traded 18.9% higher against the dollar. One GoHelpFund token can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellarport and Mercatox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00023732 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.54 or 0.00109835 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $237.64 or 0.00599433 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.57 or 0.00225923 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00054923 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00012626 BTC.

GoHelpFund’s total supply is 23,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,147,167 tokens. The Reddit community for GoHelpFund is /r/gohelpfund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoHelpFund’s official website is gohelpfund.com . GoHelpFund’s official Twitter account is @GoHelpFund_com . The official message board for GoHelpFund is blog.gohelpfund.com

GoHelpFund can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Stellarport. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoHelpFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoHelpFund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoHelpFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

