GokuMarket Credit Market Capitalization Reaches $567,109.28 (GMC)

GokuMarket Credit (CURRENCY:GMC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 10th. In the last seven days, GokuMarket Credit has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. GokuMarket Credit has a total market cap of $567,109.28 and $291,298.00 worth of GokuMarket Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GokuMarket Credit token can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000526 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GokuMarket Credit alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.79 or 0.00444616 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003743 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 56.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000180 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000206 BTC.

GokuMarket Credit Profile

GokuMarket Credit (CRYPTO:GMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 14th, 2014. GokuMarket Credit’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,950,000 tokens. GokuMarket Credit’s official message board is www.instagram.com/gokumarketofficial . The official website for GokuMarket Credit is www.gokumarket.com

Buying and Selling GokuMarket Credit

GokuMarket Credit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GokuMarket Credit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GokuMarket Credit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GokuMarket Credit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GokuMarket Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GokuMarket Credit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.