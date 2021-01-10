GoldenPyrex One Day Trading Volume Reaches $4,336.00 (GPYX)

GoldenPyrex (CURRENCY:GPYX) traded down 14.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. During the last week, GoldenPyrex has traded up 22.9% against the dollar. GoldenPyrex has a total market cap of $622,173.34 and approximately $4,336.00 worth of GoldenPyrex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoldenPyrex token can now be bought for $0.0622 or 0.00000178 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002864 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00022723 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $39.32 or 0.00112656 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.44 or 0.00256244 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00062832 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00062346 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,774.87 or 0.85301521 BTC.

GoldenPyrex Token Profile