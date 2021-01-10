GoldFund (GFUN) Hits 1-Day Volume of $28.00

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded down 64.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. In the last seven days, GoldFund has traded down 48.1% against the dollar. One GoldFund token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Dcoin and Coinhub. GoldFund has a total market cap of $58,848.00 and approximately $28.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GoldFund Profile

GoldFund (CRYPTO:GFUN) is a token. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 tokens. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io

Buying and Selling GoldFund

GoldFund can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Dcoin and Coinhub. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

