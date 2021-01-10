GoldMint One Day Trading Volume Tops $431.00 (MNTP)

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 10th. During the last week, GoldMint has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. One GoldMint coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000412 BTC on major exchanges. GoldMint has a total market capitalization of $301,360.83 and approximately $431.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00042325 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005151 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00036483 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.22 or 0.00327813 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,483.39 or 0.03883299 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00014010 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00014507 BTC.

GoldMint Coin Profile

GoldMint is a coin. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. The official message board for GoldMint is blog.goldmint.io . The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoldMint’s official website is www.goldmint.io

Buying and Selling GoldMint

GoldMint can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldMint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldMint using one of the exchanges listed above.

