Golem (GLM) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.35 Million

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One Golem token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000341 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Golem has a total market cap of $81.26 million and $2.35 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Golem has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00041773 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005107 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00036016 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $117.89 or 0.00318159 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,403.43 or 0.03787525 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00013987 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00014999 BTC.

Golem Profile

GLM is a token. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 648,547,216 tokens and its circulating supply is 642,997,216 tokens. Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Golem is golem.network

Buying and Selling Golem

Golem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

