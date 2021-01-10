Golem (GLM) Trading Up 22.1% Over Last 7 Days

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. Golem has a market capitalization of $82.40 million and $1.92 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Golem token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000323 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Golem has traded up 22.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00043474 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004916 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 49.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,744.40 or 0.04400108 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $121.73 or 0.00307053 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00033068 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00013163 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Golem Profile

Golem (GLM) is a token. It launched on November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 648,922,020 tokens and its circulating supply is 643,372,020 tokens. Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Golem is golem.network

Golem Token Trading

Golem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

