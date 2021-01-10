Golem Price Up 22.1% Over Last 7 Days (GLM)

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. One Golem token can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000323 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Golem has traded up 22.1% against the dollar. Golem has a market cap of $82.40 million and $1.92 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00043474 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004916 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 49.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,744.40 or 0.04400108 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $121.73 or 0.00307053 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00033068 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00013163 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Golem

Golem (GLM) is a token. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 648,922,020 tokens and its circulating supply is 643,372,020 tokens. The official website for Golem is golem.network . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net

Buying and Selling Golem

