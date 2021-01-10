Gossip Coin (GOSS) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $8.00

Gossip Coin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. In the last seven days, Gossip Coin has traded 22.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gossip Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gossip Coin has a market cap of $25,724.39 and $8.00 worth of Gossip Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00010304 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Gossip Coin Coin Profile

Gossip Coin (CRYPTO:GOSS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2018. Gossip Coin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. Gossip Coin’s official website is gossipcoin.net . Gossip Coin’s official Twitter account is @GOSS

Buying and Selling Gossip Coin

Gossip Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossip Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gossip Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gossip Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

