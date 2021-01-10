Gossip Coin (GOSS) Reaches Market Cap of $12,215.19

Gossip Coin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded down 60.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Gossip Coin has a total market capitalization of $12,215.19 and approximately $227.00 worth of Gossip Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gossip Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Gossip Coin has traded down 61.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00011880 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 46.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 86.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000397 BTC.

About Gossip Coin

Gossip Coin (CRYPTO:GOSS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2018. Gossip Coin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. The official website for Gossip Coin is gossipcoin.net . Gossip Coin’s official Twitter account is @GOSS

Gossip Coin Coin Trading

Gossip Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossip Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gossip Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gossip Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

