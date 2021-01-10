Graft Price Reaches $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (GRFT)

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded 25.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One Graft coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Graft has a market capitalization of $226,448.57 and $15.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Graft has traded 57.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $171.49 or 0.00447973 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000841 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000468 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000371 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Graft Profile

GRFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. Graft’s official message board is medium.com/@graftnetwork . Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork . Graft’s official website is www.graft.network . The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Graft Coin Trading

Graft can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graft should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graft using one of the exchanges listed above.

