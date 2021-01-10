Graphcoin (GRPH) Achieves Market Cap of $1,320.00

Graphcoin (CURRENCY:GRPH) traded 55.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. One Graphcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Graphcoin has traded 55.1% higher against the US dollar. Graphcoin has a total market cap of $1,320.00 and $13.00 worth of Graphcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $108.63 or 0.00274304 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006922 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00026124 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00007393 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003707 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About Graphcoin

Graphcoin is a coin. Graphcoin’s total supply is 13,541,673 coins and its circulating supply is 7,821,703 coins. Graphcoin’s official Twitter account is @GRPHcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Graphcoin is graphcoin.net . The Reddit community for Graphcoin is /r/graphcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Graphcoin Coin Trading

Graphcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graphcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graphcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

