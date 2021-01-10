GravityCoin (GXX) Price Reaches $0.0187 on Major Exchanges

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 10th. GravityCoin has a total market capitalization of $94,362.32 and approximately $1,993.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GravityCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0187 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. In the last week, GravityCoin has traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GravityCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00024129 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.10 or 0.00111859 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $247.89 or 0.00658585 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.49 or 0.00237754 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00059556 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00013098 BTC.

GravityCoin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 5,048,328 coins. GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX . GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin

GravityCoin Coin Trading

GravityCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GravityCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GravityCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.