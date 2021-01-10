Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 1,886 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 363,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,558 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,539,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 123,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,377,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 105,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,193,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,276,000. Institutional investors own 21.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASR opened at $173.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.26 and a 200 day moving average of $125.75. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12 month low of $82.08 and a 12 month high of $210.38.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $110.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.91 million. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 22.58%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ASR shares. BidaskClub raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

