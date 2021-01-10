Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 33.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PZZA. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 710.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 519.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $93.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.06, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.04. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $102.25.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $472.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.15 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.32%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PZZA. Loop Capital began coverage on Papa John’s International in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Papa John’s International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stephens upped their price objective on Papa John’s International from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Papa John’s International from $114.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Papa John’s International in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.76.

In other news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 14,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $1,136,977.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 205,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,508,617.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

