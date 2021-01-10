Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Stock Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,713 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the third quarter valued at $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 36.1% in the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Ares Capital by 808.6% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.91. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $19.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $352.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.90 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.28%. Ares Capital’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.66%.

In other Ares Capital news, VP Joshua M. Bloomstein bought 2,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $27,640.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,570. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 7,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $115,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,371.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 90,000 shares of company stock worth $1,256,590 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays lowered Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Ares Capital from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.06.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Article: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.