Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Holdings in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,815 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.11% of EnPro Industries worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in EnPro Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in EnPro Industries by 958.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in EnPro Industries by 35.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in EnPro Industries by 16.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in EnPro Industries by 6.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NPO opened at $80.78 on Friday. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.04 and a 12 month high of $81.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.59.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is currently 38.81%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Sealing Products and Engineered Products. The Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations for the use in chemical and petrochemical processing, petroleum extraction and refining, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

