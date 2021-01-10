Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Stake in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,030 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,366 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.11% of NBT Bancorp worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. raised its position in NBT Bancorp by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 4,672.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of NBT Bancorp from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of NBTB opened at $34.19 on Friday. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $41.27. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.85 and a 200-day moving average of $29.93.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $115.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.07 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 8.73%. Analysts predict that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 39.42%.

In related news, Director Jack H. Webb sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $180,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,118.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

