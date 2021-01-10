Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,079 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,873 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.10% of TTM Technologies worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TTMI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the third quarter worth $116,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the third quarter worth $138,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the second quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the third quarter worth $207,000.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

In other TTM Technologies news, SVP William Kent Hardwick sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $51,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,519.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

TTMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Craig Hallum started coverage on TTM Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on TTM Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of TTMI stock opened at $14.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $16.25.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $513.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.54 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 9.30%. On average, research analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI).

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.