Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Stake in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23,406 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.11% of Xperi worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc boosted its position in Xperi by 0.3% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 229,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Xperi by 2.1% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Xperi by 124.5% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Xperi by 0.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 162,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Xperi by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 246,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Paul E. Davis sold 6,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $128,239.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,002.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XPER. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Xperi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of XPER stock opened at $21.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a current ratio of 2.54. Xperi Holding Co. has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $22.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.17 and a beta of 0.36.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.52. Xperi had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a positive return on equity of 18.37%. The firm had revenue of $202.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Xperi Holding Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Xperi’s payout ratio is currently 7.81%.

Xperi Profile

Xperi Holding Corporation invents, develops, and delivers various technologies worldwide. Its technologies that enable extraordinary experiences are integrated into consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors. The company provides its technologies under the DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive brands.

