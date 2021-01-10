Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.25 Million Stake in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,693 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,917 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.10% of Luminex worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Luminex in the third quarter worth $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Luminex during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Luminex during the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luminex during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Luminex during the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Luminex news, Director Stephen L. Eck acquired 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.40 per share, with a total value of $100,508.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LMNX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Luminex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Luminex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Luminex stock opened at $25.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.13 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 5.01. Luminex Co. has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $41.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.90.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.17). Luminex had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $106.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Luminex’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Luminex Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Luminex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio is -190.48%.

Luminex Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market; FlowSight Imaging Flow cytometer; ImageStream System; CellStream Flow Cytometer; Guava easyCyte line; and Muse Cell Analyzer.

