Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,358 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.09% of MicroStrategy worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,946 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,661,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 35.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 121.7% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 5,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 104.6% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 13,791 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 7,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the second quarter worth $399,000. 66.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub upgraded MicroStrategy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, BWS Financial dropped coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.00.

MicroStrategy stock opened at $531.64 on Friday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $90.00 and a 12-month high of $568.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $317.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4,430.33 and a beta of 1.56.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $1.75. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $127.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.26 million.

In other news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.75, for a total transaction of $1,628,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen X. Graham sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.93, for a total value of $1,930,812.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,992,598.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 168,350 shares of company stock worth $42,936,631. Company insiders own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

