Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.30 Million Position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,619 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.11% of Vista Outdoor worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the third quarter worth approximately $151,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 28.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 99.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 210.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 9,536 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the third quarter worth $229,000. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 564,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,851,056. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VSTO opened at $27.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -16.32 and a beta of 0.40. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.29 and a 1 year high of $30.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.05 and its 200 day moving average is $19.61.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $575.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.39 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. KeyCorp upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Vista Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products that include centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; archery and hunting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and decoys; optics products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; and shooting accessories that consist of reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products.

