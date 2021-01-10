Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.39 Million Stake in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,178 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.11% of First Midwest Bancorp worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMBI. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 29.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 42,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 9,686 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 7.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 934,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,473,000 after buying an additional 62,746 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in First Midwest Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $246,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 53.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 990,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,223,000 after buying an additional 344,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in First Midwest Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kevin P. Geoghegan acquired 1,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.33 per share, with a total value of $25,003.23. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,213.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FMBI stock opened at $17.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.25. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $22.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.16.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $183.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.72 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 14.29%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.28%.

FMBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on First Midwest Bancorp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine cut First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

