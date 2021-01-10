Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 15,893 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.10% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BLMN. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 306.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 260.2% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 134.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,068.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,501 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 8,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $20.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.89. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $23.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.20. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 39.30% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $771.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $2,761,500.00. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 250,000 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $4,202,500.00. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BLMN shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James began coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bloomin’ Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

