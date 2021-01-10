Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,945 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SIGI. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,171,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,336,000 after buying an additional 576,470 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,253,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,580,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 160,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,264,000 after buying an additional 47,400 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,493,000 after buying an additional 39,684 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SIGI stock opened at $69.27 on Friday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $37.05 and a one year high of $70.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.57 and its 200 day moving average is $57.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $768.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.47 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 9.90%. As a group, research analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SIGI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

