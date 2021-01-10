Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.45 Million Holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,542 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,330 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.11% of M/I Homes worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 244.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in M/I Homes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in M/I Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

MHO opened at $44.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.20 and a 200-day moving average of $42.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 2.14. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $49.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $847.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.80 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 6.99%. On average, analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MHO has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded M/I Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

