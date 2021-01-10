Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Stock Position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,361 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.10% of Mesa Laboratories worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MLAB. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Mesa Laboratories by 631.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 790 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Mesa Laboratories by 398.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,196 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Mesa Laboratories by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John James Sullivan sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.36, for a total transaction of $340,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,017,325.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Evan Guillemin sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $562,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,728 shares in the company, valued at $10,074,490.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,754 shares of company stock valued at $2,158,060 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

MLAB has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $333.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub cut Mesa Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Mesa Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.33.

Mesa Laboratories stock opened at $289.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 13.74 and a current ratio of 14.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -413.86 and a beta of 0.41. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.90 and a 52 week high of $295.00.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $31.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.27 million. Mesa Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. Research analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.20%.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

