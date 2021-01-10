Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,064 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 31.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 15.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC opened at $52.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.03, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.64. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $53.52.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $833.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.72 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 3.19%. Acadia Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

